Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Shares Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,397 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce accounts for about 0.8% of AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $15,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.6% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.0% in the third quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 529,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,925,000 after buying an additional 15,266 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,089,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,881,000 after buying an additional 67,502 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,276,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 9.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. 44.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. CIBC lowered their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$168.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, lowered their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.70.

Shares of CM stock opened at $131.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.35. The company has a market cap of $59.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.12. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $84.65 and a fifty-two week high of $131.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 27.61%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 28th. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.49%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.