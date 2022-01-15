Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Target Price to $97.00

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $118.00 to $97.00 in a report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NVRO. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Nevro from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Nevro from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Nevro from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Nevro from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Nevro from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nevro presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $117.00.

Get Nevro alerts:

NYSE:NVRO opened at $92.06 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.88 and a 200 day moving average of $116.62. Nevro has a 52 week low of $78.36 and a 52 week high of $184.85. The company has a current ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.01. Nevro had a negative net margin of 27.51% and a negative return on equity of 24.68%. The company had revenue of $93.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nevro will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,706,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kashif Rashid bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $101.05 per share, for a total transaction of $202,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 24,400 shares of company stock worth $2,109,772 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVRO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nevro by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Nevro during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nevro during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Nevro during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Nevro during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,000.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.