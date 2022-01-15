Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates “Speculative Buy” Rating for EnQuest (LON:ENQ)

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their speculative buy rating on shares of EnQuest (LON:ENQ) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 35 ($0.48) price objective on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 39 ($0.53) price target on shares of EnQuest in a report on Thursday, November 18th. lifted their price target on shares of EnQuest from GBX 26 ($0.35) to GBX 35 ($0.48) and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Get EnQuest alerts:

LON ENQ opened at GBX 22.10 ($0.30) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 19.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 21.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,410.93. EnQuest has a 12-month low of GBX 12 ($0.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 27.40 ($0.37). The firm has a market capitalization of £416.79 million and a P/E ratio of -2.33.

In related news, insider Amjad Bseisu acquired 149,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of £26,856.54 ($36,455.19). Also, insider John Winterman acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 20 ($0.27) per share, for a total transaction of £40,000 ($54,296.19). Insiders have bought 2,397,411 shares of company stock worth $45,601,606 over the last three months.

About EnQuest

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas development and production company, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, Alba, Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, Alma/Galia, and the Dons area.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for EnQuest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnQuest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.