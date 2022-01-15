Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers ATTRAQT Group (LON:ATQT) Price Target to GBX 60

ATTRAQT Group (LON:ATQT) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 65 ($0.88) to GBX 60 ($0.81) in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 94.17% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 65 ($0.88) target price on shares of ATTRAQT Group in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of ATTRAQT Group stock opened at GBX 30.90 ($0.42) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £62.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 32.15 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 37.88. ATTRAQT Group has a 1 year low of GBX 28 ($0.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 49 ($0.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

ATTRAQT Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides e-commerce site search, merchandising, and product recommendation technology in the United Kingdom, France, the Netherlands, other European countries, and internationally. It offers Software as a Service solutions in the areas of search, navigation, recommendations, personalization, merchandising, and internationalization.

