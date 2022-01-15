Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 957 Shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 957 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 125.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 3,772 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BTT opened at $25.42 on Friday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 12 month low of $24.82 and a 12 month high of $27.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.62 and its 200 day moving average is $25.93.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It aims to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

