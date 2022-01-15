Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 5,620 Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 27.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,620 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Livent were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Livent in the second quarter worth $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Livent by 64.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Livent in the first quarter worth $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Livent by 26.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Livent in the third quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

LTHM opened at $24.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.66. Livent Co. has a 1 year low of $14.73 and a 1 year high of $33.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -273.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.10.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Livent had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Livent’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Livent Co. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Livent from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Livent from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Livent from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.64.

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

