Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $329,000 Stock Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.16% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 126,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after buying an additional 13,984 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 9,930 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 13,825 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 662.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after buying an additional 59,120 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF alerts:

Shares of FVC opened at $38.08 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a 1 year low of $31.21 and a 1 year high of $39.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.