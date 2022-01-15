Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 101 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in DaVita by 4.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DVA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DaVita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DaVita currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.13.

Shares of DaVita stock opened at $116.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.28. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.24. DaVita Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.38 and a 12-month high of $136.48.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 67.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total value of $45,875.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

