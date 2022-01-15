Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 566 Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 92,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 3rd quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBSS opened at $88.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.13. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.52 and a 12 month high of $94.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.38 and its 200 day moving average is $86.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $226.33 million for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 27.21%.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

