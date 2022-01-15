Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Price Target Raised to $64.00 at Truist

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) had its target price increased by Truist from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners raised their target price on Callon Petroleum from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Callon Petroleum from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.11.

Shares of NYSE:CPE opened at $57.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.87. Callon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $12.22 and a 12-month high of $65.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.44. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 40.51% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. The firm had revenue of $552.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $64,476.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bpp Energy Partners Llc sold 193,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total transaction of $10,719,908.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 197,205 shares of company stock worth $10,906,689 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,174,000. Beck Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 6.8% during the second quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 148,606 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $8,573,000 after purchasing an additional 9,474 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,285,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,780,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

