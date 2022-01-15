Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Price Target Increased to $64.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) had its target price increased by Truist Securities from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.55 EPS.

CPE has been the subject of a number of other reports. MKM Partners upped their price target on Callon Petroleum from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded Callon Petroleum from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist increased their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Callon Petroleum from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.11.

Shares of NYSE:CPE opened at $57.00 on Friday. Callon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $12.22 and a 12-month high of $65.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $552.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.44 million. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 40.51% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bpp Energy Partners Llc sold 193,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total value of $10,719,908.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $51,252.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 197,205 shares of company stock valued at $10,906,689. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Callon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum during the second quarter worth $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 80.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 100.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

