Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,783 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Calix were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Calix by 24.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,519,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $119,695,000 after acquiring an additional 491,455 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Calix by 80.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,728,173 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,089,000 after buying an additional 771,657 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Calix by 6.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,124,211 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,400,000 after buying an additional 72,903 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Calix by 4.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,058,635 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,285,000 after buying an additional 42,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Calix by 28.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 480,103 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,804,000 after buying an additional 106,763 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CALX opened at $54.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.12. Calix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.12 and a 52 week high of $80.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.48.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $172.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.68 million. Calix had a net margin of 36.05% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Calix, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Cory Sindelar sold 20,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $1,201,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total transaction of $1,813,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 215,929 shares of company stock valued at $13,607,265. Insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CALX shares. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Westpark Capital lifted their price target on shares of Calix from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Calix from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Calix from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Calix from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Calix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.89.

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

