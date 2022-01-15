Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.10

Cairn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.10 and traded as high as $5.40. Cairn Energy shares last traded at $5.40, with a volume of 250 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRNCY. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a report on Friday, October 8th. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cairn Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.83.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.10 and its 200 day moving average is $4.93.

Capricorn Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Senegal, UK (United Kingdom) & Norway and International. The Senegal segment focuses to have a government-approved exploitation plan. The UK & Norway segment includes exploration activities in the North Sea, Norwegian Sea, and Barents Sea as well as management of the group’s producing assets in the UK North Sea.

