CAE (NYSE:CAE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 32,808 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 269,155 shares.The stock last traded at $26.85 and had previously closed at $26.38.

Several research firms have recently commented on CAE. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of CAE in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Desjardins upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of CAE from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.78.

Get CAE alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.33, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.73.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). CAE had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $647.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CAE Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CAE by 4,196.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of CAE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of CAE by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CAE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of CAE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 56.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CAE (NYSE:CAE)

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

Read More: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.