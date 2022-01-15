CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.14.

CAE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Desjardins upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. TD Securities raised their target price on CAE from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. CIBC reduced their target price on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on CAE from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

CAE stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.40. 205,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,174. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.08 and a 200 day moving average of $28.57. CAE has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $34.19. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 73.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.73.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $647.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.90 million. CAE had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 3.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CAE will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in CAE in the 1st quarter valued at about $449,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in CAE by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,084 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CAE by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 37,773 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in CAE by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,024 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CAE during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.17% of the company’s stock.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

