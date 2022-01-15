C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Hits New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $44.00 to $40.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. C3.ai traded as low as $27.40 and last traded at $27.82, with a volume of 47557 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.24.

AI has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $45.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. dropped their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of C3.ai from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $122.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, C3.ai presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

In other C3.ai news, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 34,707 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.65, for a total transaction of $1,653,788.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Barter sold 14,844 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $687,128.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,689 shares of company stock worth $3,346,032. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in C3.ai during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 61,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of C3.ai in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of C3.ai by 75.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in C3.ai during the second quarter worth $46,000. 48.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion and a PE ratio of -19.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.83.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $58.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.95 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

About C3.ai (NYSE:AI)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

