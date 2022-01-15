BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS) Short Interest Up 106.7% in December

BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 106.7% from the December 15th total of 3,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 17,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BYTS. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in BYTE Acquisition in the third quarter worth $102,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BYTE Acquisition by 9.9% in the third quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 65,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 5,945 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BYTE Acquisition in the third quarter worth $1,461,000. CNH Partners LLC boosted its holdings in BYTE Acquisition by 6.9% in the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 106,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 6,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in BYTE Acquisition in the third quarter worth $2,849,000. 52.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BYTS opened at $9.73 on Friday. BYTE Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.71.

BYTE Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

