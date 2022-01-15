Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.81 Billion

Equities analysts expect Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) to post $2.81 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Burlington Stores’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.87 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.78 billion. Burlington Stores posted sales of $2.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will report full-year sales of $9.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.47 billion to $9.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $10.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.00 billion to $10.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Burlington Stores.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 94.30% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BURL. MKM Partners upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital cut Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $354.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BURL traded down $9.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $229.99. 1,209,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 953,447. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $222.75 and a 1 year high of $357.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $278.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $297.78.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

