Bunge (NYSE:BG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Bunge (NYSE:BG) in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $94.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Bunge from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bunge from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens upped their price target on Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $98.22.

Shares of NYSE:BG opened at $98.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.65. Bunge has a 52 week low of $62.07 and a 52 week high of $99.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.71 and a 200 day moving average of $84.13.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $2.30. The business had revenue of $14.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.89 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 29.63% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bunge will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.20%.

In other Bunge news, EVP Deborah Borg sold 769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total value of $68,125.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,224 shares of company stock worth $3,198,682. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bunge by 334.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 6,693 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Bunge by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 3rd quarter worth about $23,687,000. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

