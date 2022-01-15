Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Has $4.15 Million Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth $119,375,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 11.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,026,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $772,442,000 after acquiring an additional 806,296 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Emerson Electric by 110.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,528,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,710,000 after acquiring an additional 803,609 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 35.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,763,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,365,000 after acquiring an additional 721,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 274.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 793,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,413,000 after acquiring an additional 582,167 shares during the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EMR opened at $97.47 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $78.33 and a 52-week high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.87. The firm has a market cap of $57.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 53.93%.

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.65.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

