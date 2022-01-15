Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Has $3.44 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 498.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 125.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $79.44 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $60.70 and a one year high of $85.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.25 and a 200-day moving average of $78.50.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.