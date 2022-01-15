Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Has $2.43 Million Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 34.4% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 119.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 131,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,762,000 after acquiring an additional 5,018 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.6% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 204.5% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 17,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 11,427 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TIP stock opened at $125.91 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $123.51 and a 52-week high of $131.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.71.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

