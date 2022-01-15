Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 53.4% during the third quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 601,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,219,000 after buying an additional 209,190 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 220,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,893,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 19,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at $366,000. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 18.8% during the third quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 4,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT opened at $106.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.62. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $91.86 and a 12-month high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.