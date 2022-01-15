Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Acquires 241 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6,405.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSV opened at $77.27 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12 month low of $61.08 and a 12 month high of $78.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.383 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%.

