Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Given New $77.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) had its price target lifted by Truist Securities from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities also issued estimates for Brown & Brown’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brown & Brown from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.25.

Brown & Brown stock opened at $67.05 on Friday. Brown & Brown has a fifty-two week low of $42.72 and a fifty-two week high of $70.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.64.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 19.72%. The company had revenue of $770.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Brown & Brown’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Brown & Brown will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 363.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 36.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

