Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR) Short Interest Down 65.7% in December

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,900 shares, a decline of 65.7% from the December 15th total of 180,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

BAMR traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.94. 11,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,726. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners has a one year low of $47.98 and a one year high of $85.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,755,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,484,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 1,297.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 69,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after buying an additional 64,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,136,000.

About Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

