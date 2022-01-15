Brokers Set Expectations for Zumiez Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) – Equities researchers at William Blair decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zumiez in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 10th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the apparel and footwear maker will post earnings per share of $4.99 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.06. William Blair also issued estimates for Zumiez’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.76 EPS.

Get Zumiez alerts:

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $289.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.82 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 22.28%. Zumiez’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ZUMZ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.80.

ZUMZ opened at $43.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.82 and a 200 day moving average of $44.42. The company has a market cap of $997.02 million, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.69. Zumiez has a 12 month low of $36.33 and a 12 month high of $55.10.

In other news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $89,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas D. Campion sold 40,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $2,230,173.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Zumiez by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,618,536 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $143,873,000 after purchasing an additional 23,343 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Zumiez by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,299,513 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $112,653,000 after purchasing an additional 62,344 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Zumiez by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,751,700 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $69,648,000 after purchasing an additional 498,529 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Zumiez by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 910,975 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $44,629,000 after purchasing an additional 83,942 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Zumiez by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 787,743 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $38,592,000 after purchasing an additional 33,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

See Also: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.