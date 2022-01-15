Brokerages Set Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) Price Target at $23.80

Shares of Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vinci Partners Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of Vinci Partners Investments stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.18. The stock had a trading volume of 41,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,168. Vinci Partners Investments has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $19.46. The company has a current ratio of 9.85, a quick ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $676.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.74.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.92. Vinci Partners Investments had a net margin of 44.79% and a return on equity of 17.49%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vinci Partners Investments will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Vinci Partners Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 92.75%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,608,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,996,000 after purchasing an additional 698,781 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,001,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,044,000 after purchasing an additional 349,329 shares during the period. Sagil Capital LLP bought a new position in Vinci Partners Investments during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,508,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,842,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments in the second quarter worth approximately $2,140,000. Institutional investors own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

Vinci Partners Investments Company Profile

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients.

