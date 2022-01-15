Brokerages Set Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Target Price at $53.10

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.10.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €48.00 ($54.55) price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ubisoft Entertainment from €70.00 ($79.55) to €62.00 ($70.45) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ubisoft Entertainment from €62.00 ($70.45) to €55.00 ($62.50) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

UBSFY stock opened at $10.48 on Wednesday. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $21.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.48.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA is a holding company, which engages in the production, publication, and distribution of multimedia, audiovisual, and information technology products. It creates and publishes video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons and literary, and cinematographic and television works.

