Brokerages Set Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) Target Price at €27.64

Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €26.56 ($30.18).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Stevanato Group from $28.00 to $34.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stevanato Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

NYSE STVN traded down €0.46 ($0.52) during trading on Friday, hitting €17.17 ($19.51). 158,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,360. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Stevanato Group has a fifty-two week low of €16.61 ($18.88) and a fifty-two week high of €29.18 ($33.16). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €22.09.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported €0.10 ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of €0.46 ($0.52) by (€0.36) (($0.41)). The business had revenue of €214.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of €211.79 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stevanato Group will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $393,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $461,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

Stevanato Group Company Profile

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

