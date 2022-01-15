Brokerages Set Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Price Target at $33.00

Shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SBLK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

SBLK stock opened at $22.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Star Bulk Carriers has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $26.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.19.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The shipping company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.03. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 36.65% and a return on equity of 25.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.44%. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is 124.38%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 40.0% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter valued at about $185,000. 54.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

