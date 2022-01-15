Brokerages Set ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Price Target at $18.00

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several research firms have commented on PBSFY. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €18.00 ($20.45) to €14.00 ($15.91) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

PBSFY opened at $4.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.48. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $5.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. ProSiebenSat.1 Media had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 10.51%.

About ProSiebenSat.1 Media

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE is a mass media and digital company. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment, Dating, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment represents the company’s business with focus on the Seven.One Entertainment Group, which provides multi-platform digital media to audiences in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland.

