Brokerages Set Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) Price Target at $55.33

Shares of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.33.

A number of research firms recently commented on MNTV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Momentive Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Momentive Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Get Momentive Global alerts:

NASDAQ MNTV opened at $17.77 on Wednesday. Momentive Global has a 12 month low of $16.35 and a 12 month high of $28.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -26.13 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.04.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.20. Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 23.41% and a negative return on equity of 28.33%. The business had revenue of $114.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Momentive Global will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Momentive Global news, insider John S. Schoenstein sold 7,834 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $178,771.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Justin Coulombe sold 3,593 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $89,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,479 shares of company stock worth $1,093,451. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Momentive Global by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 138,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 7,241 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Momentive Global by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,613,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,618,000 after purchasing an additional 84,752 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in Momentive Global by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 7,282,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879,672 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Momentive Global by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 591,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,593,000 after buying an additional 56,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Momentive Global Company Profile

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

Further Reading: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Momentive Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momentive Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.