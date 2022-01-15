Brokerages Set ElringKlinger AG (ETR:ZIL2) Price Target at €14.10

Shares of ElringKlinger AG (ETR:ZIL2) have received a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €14.10 ($16.02).

Several analysts have recently commented on ZIL2 shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.50 ($7.39) price target on ElringKlinger in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.00 ($11.36) price target on ElringKlinger in a report on Friday, October 1st. Warburg Research set a €13.00 ($14.77) price target on ElringKlinger in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €28.00 ($31.82) price target on ElringKlinger in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.00 ($18.18) price target on ElringKlinger in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

ElringKlinger stock traded up €0.03 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €12.79 ($14.53). 79,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €11.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €12.69. The firm has a market cap of $810.37 million and a PE ratio of 18.33. ElringKlinger has a twelve month low of €10.08 ($11.45) and a twelve month high of €18.18 ($20.66).

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through four segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and assemblies, such as metal sealing systems and drive train components; thermoplastics for drivetrains, body, and underbody applications; hybrid technologies; thermal, acoustic, and aerodynamic shielding systems; cylinder-head and specialty gaskets; battery and fuel cell components and systems; electric drive units; and exhaust gas purification.

