Brokerages Set Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Target Price at $25.00

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

DEA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Shares of DEA stock remained flat at $$22.67 on Monday. 524,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,347. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.69. Easterly Government Properties has a 1 year low of $19.64 and a 1 year high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.57 and a beta of 0.44.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 1.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 353.35%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,696,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,392,000 after purchasing an additional 105,924 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,302,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,690,000 after purchasing an additional 72,995 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2,321.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,403,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,519 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 27.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,261,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,674,000 after buying an additional 493,515 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 4.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,581,000 after buying an additional 71,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.