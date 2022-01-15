Brokerages Set DIC Asset AG (ETR:DIC) Price Target at €18.83

DIC Asset AG (ETR:DIC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €18.90 ($21.48).

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Warburg Research set a €24.00 ($27.27) price target on shares of DIC Asset in a research report on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €19.00 ($21.59) price target on shares of DIC Asset in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €19.50 ($22.16) target price on shares of DIC Asset in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.45) target price on shares of DIC Asset in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of DIC Asset stock opened at €15.59 ($17.72) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 15.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €15.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of €15.16. DIC Asset has a 12 month low of €13.30 ($15.11) and a 12 month high of €16.84 ($19.14). The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.11.

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

