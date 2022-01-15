Brokerages Set Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) PT at $115.33

Shares of Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.33.

A number of brokerages have commented on DNKEY. Barclays upgraded shares of Danske Bank A/S to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from 95.00 to 96.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 139.00 to 135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 120.00 to 115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th.

OTCMKTS:DNKEY opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. Danske Bank A/S has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $10.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.69 and a 200 day moving average of $8.69. The firm has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter. Danske Bank A/S had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 6.02%.

About Danske Bank A/S

Danske Bank A/S engages in the provision of services in the fields of banking, mortgage finance, insurance, pension, real-estate brokerage, asset management and trading in fixed income products, foreign exchange, and equities. It operates through the following segments: Banking DK, Banking Nordic, Corporates & Institutions, Wealth Management, Northern Ireland, Non-Core, and Other Activities.

