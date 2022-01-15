Brokerages Set Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Price Target at $204.67

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $204.67.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GTLS. Benchmark initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Chart Industries from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Chart Industries from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Chart Industries from $210.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Chart Industries from $213.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,941,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,326,531,000 after acquiring an additional 69,802 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,798,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $555,728,000 after purchasing an additional 78,713 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 240.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,631,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $502,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,676 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 113.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,340,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $459,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,116 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,357,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,488,000 after purchasing an additional 596,174 shares during the period.

GTLS stock opened at $133.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Chart Industries has a 52-week low of $119.65 and a 52-week high of $206.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $165.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.56.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.29). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 25.32%. The business had revenue of $328.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Chart Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chart Industries will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

Recommended Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.