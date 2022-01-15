Brokerages Set Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) Target Price at $20.17

Shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

ATXS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

Get Catabasis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 297.6% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 7,687,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,753,634 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,550,000. Fairmount Funds Management LLC grew its holdings in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 7,597.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 4,092,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,634,000 after acquiring an additional 4,039,000 shares during the period. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,824,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,731,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATXS traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.73. The stock had a trading volume of 30,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,452. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $47.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.27.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ATXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.31. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.36) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will post -9.11 EPS for the current year.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Astria Therapeutics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is edasalonexent, which is intended for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company was founded by Michael R. Jirousek, Jill C. Milne and Steven E. Shoelson on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.