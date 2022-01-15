Brokerages Set Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A) Target Price at C$71.50

Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A) (NYSE:BAM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$71.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$86.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$83.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

BAM.A traded down C$1.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$71.66. 1,274,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,274,198. The stock has a market capitalization of C$112.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$74.51 and its 200-day moving average price is C$71.12. Brookfield Asset Management has a 52-week low of C$48.34 and a 52-week high of C$78.67.

In related news, Director Brian Lawson sold 34,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$79.27, for a total value of C$2,771,456.36. Also, Director Augustine Thomas O’donnell acquired 3,513 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$72.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$254,411.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,224 shares in the company, valued at C$305,902.08.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

