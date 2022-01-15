Brokerages Set Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Price Target at $183.80

Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $183.80.

Several research firms have issued reports on AIZ. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Assurant from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Get Assurant alerts:

Assurant stock opened at $154.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Assurant has a 1 year low of $121.55 and a 1 year high of $172.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.73.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 9.03%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Assurant will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Assurant’s payout ratio is 11.82%.

In other Assurant news, CEO Alan B. Colberg sold 13,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.43, for a total transaction of $2,216,762.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Assurant by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Assurant by 1.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Assurant by 2.4% during the third quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Assurant by 5.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Assurant by 8.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.