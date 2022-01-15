Brokerages Set Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Price Target at $12.83

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.83.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Affimed in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Affimed in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Affimed in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of AFMD stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.44. 990,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,180,643. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.06. Affimed has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $11.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.39 million, a P/E ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 2.52.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Affimed had a negative return on equity of 40.23% and a negative net margin of 132.18%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Affimed will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Affimed in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,042,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Affimed by 2.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 375,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 7,254 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Affimed by 45.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 298,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 93,575 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Affimed by 10.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 10,260 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Affimed by 1.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,215,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,332,000 after acquiring an additional 22,200 shares during the period. 69.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Affimed

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

