Brokerages Expect PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $940,000.00

Brokerages expect PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) to announce $940,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for PolarityTE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $750,000.00 to $1.13 million. PolarityTE posted sales of $3.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 73.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PolarityTE will report full year sales of $9.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.11 million to $9.15 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.31 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $4.62 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PolarityTE.

Get PolarityTE alerts:

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. PolarityTE had a negative net margin of 265.02% and a negative return on equity of 102.66%. The business had revenue of $1.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut PolarityTE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in PolarityTE in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of PolarityTE during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PolarityTE during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PolarityTE by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in PolarityTE during the second quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PTE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.72. 1,098,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,509,594. PolarityTE has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.66.

About PolarityTE

PolarityTE, Inc is a biotechnology company developing and commercializing regenerative tissue products and biomaterials. The firm products include SkinTE Cryo, SkinTE POC, PTE 11000, OsteoTE and Real Time Assistant. Its SkinTE product is commercially available for the repair, reconstruction, replacement, and supplementation of skin in patients who have a need for treatment of acute or chronic wounds, burns, surgical reconstruction events, scar revision, or removal of dysfunctional skin grafts.

Featured Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PolarityTE (PTE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PolarityTE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolarityTE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.