Brokerages Expect Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.23 Billion

Brokerages predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) will announce $1.23 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s earnings. Nexstar Media Group reported sales of $1.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will report full year sales of $4.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $4.64 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nexstar Media Group.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 36.00% and a net margin of 19.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.08 earnings per share.

NXST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.60.

In other news, COO Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.45, for a total value of $837,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.42, for a total value of $224,999.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 506,757 shares of company stock valued at $86,346,889 in the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 98.2% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 53.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 168.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 87.4% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nexstar Media Group stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $170.00. 1,248,685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,368. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Nexstar Media Group has a 12-month low of $106.67 and a 12-month high of $171.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $156.49 and its 200-day moving average is $151.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.46%.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

