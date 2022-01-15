Brokerages Expect AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $35.88 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) to post $35.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AXT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $36.56 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $35.20 million. AXT reported sales of $27.04 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AXT will report full-year sales of $135.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $134.63 million to $136.23 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $156.06 million, with estimates ranging from $145.51 million to $163.73 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AXT.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). AXT had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $34.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AXT in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of AXT in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXTI opened at $8.54 on Wednesday. AXT has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $15.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.92. The company has a market cap of $365.26 million, a PE ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 2.21.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXTI. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of AXT by 146.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in AXT by 46,636.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,130 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in AXT by 124.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in AXT by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in AXT during the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors own 53.73% of the company’s stock.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

