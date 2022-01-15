Brokerages Expect AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.10 Million

Brokerages expect AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) to report sales of $18.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AutoWeb’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.96 million to $18.24 million. AutoWeb posted sales of $17.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AutoWeb will report full year sales of $71.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $71.74 million to $72.02 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $81.70 million, with estimates ranging from $79.99 million to $83.42 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover AutoWeb.

Get AutoWeb alerts:

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.16). AutoWeb had a negative net margin of 5.61% and a negative return on equity of 24.20%. The company had revenue of $17.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AUTO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised AutoWeb from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barrington Research cut AutoWeb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in AutoWeb during the second quarter valued at about $421,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoWeb by 5.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoWeb during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AutoWeb during the second quarter valued at $126,000. 19.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AUTO traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.23. The company had a trading volume of 6,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,528. AutoWeb has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $4.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.51 million, a P/E ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.20 and a 200 day moving average of $2.99.

AutoWeb Company Profile

AutoWeb, Inc engages in digital marketing solutions. The company engages in assisting automotive retail dealers and automotive manufacturers market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers by utilizing digital sales enhancing products and services. Its consumer-facing automotive websites provide consumers with information and tools to aid them with their automotive purchase decisions and gives in-market consumers the ability to connect with Dealers regarding purchasing or leasing vehicles.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AutoWeb (AUTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AutoWeb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoWeb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.