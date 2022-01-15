Brokerages Expect Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Will Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) will announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Ares Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. Ares Capital posted earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ares Capital will report full year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.92. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ares Capital.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.01 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 90.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARCC shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Ares Capital in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.84.

ARCC stock opened at $21.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.46. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.13. Ares Capital has a fifty-two week low of $17.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.65%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.81%.

In related news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 25,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $515,067.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ares Capital in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. 30.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

