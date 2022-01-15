Brokerages Anticipate Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Will Post Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Analysts expect Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) to report earnings per share of $0.86 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.55 to $1.09. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 244%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will report full-year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.02. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $4.44. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $661.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SQM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.86.

NYSE SQM opened at $56.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.90. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 12-month low of $40.53 and a 12-month high of $71.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is currently 307.56%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 703.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. 19.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (SQM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.