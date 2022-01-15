Brokerages Anticipate Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) to Announce -$0.12 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sierra Wireless’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Sierra Wireless reported earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will report full-year earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.93). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.22. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sierra Wireless.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.34. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 17.31% and a negative return on equity of 17.47%. The company had revenue of $82.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

SWIR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sierra Wireless from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.58.

NASDAQ:SWIR opened at $16.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.21 and a 200 day moving average of $17.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $621.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 2.10. Sierra Wireless has a 52 week low of $13.10 and a 52 week high of $22.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the second quarter valued at $1,292,000. Voss Capital LLC grew its position in Sierra Wireless by 422.8% during the third quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,227,871 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,032,000 after buying an additional 992,999 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Sierra Wireless by 142.6% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 46,324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 27,233 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Sierra Wireless by 13.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 745,786 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,162,000 after buying an additional 89,830 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the second quarter valued at $469,000. Institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

