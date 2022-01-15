Brokerages Anticipate Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.86 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) will report $4.86 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Lumen Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.88 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.85 billion. Lumen Technologies reported sales of $5.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumen Technologies will report full year sales of $19.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.69 billion to $19.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $18.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.56 billion to $18.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lumen Technologies.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.11. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.98% and a negative net margin of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lumen Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

In related news, EVP Stacey W. Goff sold 128,616 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $1,821,202.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LUMN. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 369.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 117,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 92,112 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 4,442.4% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 563,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,068,000 after buying an additional 550,770 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 59,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 786.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 738,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,266,000 after buying an additional 654,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 106.5% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 87,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 45,293 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lumen Technologies stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,011,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,786,826. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Lumen Technologies has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $16.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.38, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is -140.85%.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lumen Technologies (LUMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.